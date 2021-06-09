Wellness Wednesday: HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care

Dr. Naate explains the health risks of smoking and the role of primary care.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Dr. Naate joined Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean to talk about the health risks of smoking.

The CDC did a study last year that found about 34 million people in the United States are active smokers. She explained that smoking increases a person’s risk of getting lung cancer.

There is also a significant relationship between smoking and heart health, as well as bone health. It doesn’t stop there – there are various other adverse effects when it comes to smoking cigarettes.

This is where a primary care physician comes into play. A primary care doctor can help a patient quit smoking by providing opportunities and resources.

If someone is interested in quitting smoking, that person can schedule an appointment with Dr. Naate at HSHSMedicalGroup.org or by calling (618) 692-5900.

HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care is located at 1188 South State Route 157 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

