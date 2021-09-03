Hunger-fighting app GiftAMeal partners with Lion’s Choice to give back

By just taking a photo of your meal, you can help the St. Louis community and beyond in a big way.

ST. LOUIS — GiftAMeal is a mobile app that helps provide a meal to a neighbor in need each time you take a photo of your order from a partner restaurant.

Over 240 St. Louis establishments participate, and the iconic St. Louis-based regional chain Lion’s Choice has just joined that family. The St. Louis staple is not a stranger to giving back.

With this new partnership, GiftAMeal will be available to use in Kansas City for the first time. This also means the hunger-fighting app is now available in over 30 locations.

By just taking a photo of your meal, you can help the St. Louis community and beyond in a big way. “When people take a photo at Lion’s Choice, we’re making monetary donations to Operation Food Search in St. Louis and Harvester’s in Kansas City. And those donations are funding the distribution of food from their facilities to hundreds of local neighborhood pantries where people in need could access the food for free. So, these food banks, Harvester’s and Operation Food Search, are getting food donated to them by the supermarkets like Schnucks, Dierbergs, Trader Joe’s, food distributors like Sysco and US Foods. And it’s stored in their big facilities. And then what we’re doing is making donations to help them fund this transportation to get the food where it needs to go so people can actually access it,” said Andrew Glantz, founder and Chief Executive Officer of GiftAMeal.

To date, the GiftAMeal program has helped provide over 596,000 meals so far since 2015. And this new partnership is just going to help even more.

Each photo taken equals a meal provided locally through an existing network of hunger relief. Additionally, if a guest then shares their GiftAMeal photo on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, then a second, third or fourth meal is provided (one for each social share).

You don’t necessarily have to eat at the restaurant for it to count. Drive-thru and takeout count, as well.