Iconic Kirkwood, children’s Boutique adds St. Charles location

For owner, Marilyn Zipfel, this second location is a goal that she set out on nearly 20 years ago!

“At the time it was 100% handmade, so I was out to support as many women making clothes as possible,” says Marilyn Zipfel, owner.

Started in 2007, Lass and Laddie has been providing the Kirkwood community with clothing and gifts for babies to tweens! From handmade designs to vintage fabric, and modern silhouettes, customers can find something for everyone!

But now, this iconic shop has expanded to a new historic district.

“So, now here we are on Main Street we have found the perfect spot.”

So what can customers expect at the newest location? Well, first there are still plenty of sparkles! But also, family. Marilyn's sons grew up with the store, and now one of her sons is still helping the business today. For her, it all started with family.

“So, I have been able to give back to the community and support my family at the same time.”

Visit the St. Charles location 816 South Main, St. Charles, MO 63031.