Loyal to Local: Iconic Male Grooming Spa

ST. LOUIS — With Father’s Day right around the corner, we found the perfect spot for dads to enjoy a little pampering of their own.

Iconic Male Grooming Spa is a full-service barbershop and spa for men. Offering everything from haircuts to manicures, massages, and more, it has been around for almost five years.

Owners Jessica and Eric Brown launched the business here in St. Louis due to the lack of places for men to pamper themselves.

Their original location is in Ballwin at 13831 Manchester Road, and that phone number is (314) 858-9101. They recently opened another location in Creve Coeur at 11361 Olive Boulevard, and that number is (314) 942-6052.

As far as Father’s Day gifts, Iconic Male Grooming Spa is offering gift card discounts and shaving kits.