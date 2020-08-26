Man opens salon in Shaw neighborhood despite times of uncertainty

The pandemic has created hardship for a lot of local businesses, but Idle Hands Grooming Company was able to open in the midst of it all.

ST. LOUIS — From no home to a new home for his new business – Micah Johnson is the owner of the Shaw neighborhood’s newest salon.

Homeless for a chunk of his 20s, he has made it through times of even deeper uncertainty, and he has high hopes for what lays ahead for his new business.

Idle Hands Grooming is following CDC guidelines, such as requiring masks. It’s located at 4102 Shenandoah Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. Book an appointment with Johnson or any of his staff at idlehandsgroomingco.com.

You can also follow Idle Hands Grooming on Facebook and Instagram.