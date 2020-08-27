Locally made eco-friendly bags using washable paper that looks and feels like leather

Stacie Kane is the woman behind i.e. washable paper goods.

ST. LOUIS — Washable paper that looks and feels like leather… but washes like fabric? A local company right here in St. Louis is creating handmade sustainable bags using it.

Stacie Kane is the woman behind these versatile bags. She hand makes each one herself. Her company, i.e. washable paper goods, has a handful of stylish and eco-friendly bags in its product line right now, including a beach bag, market bag, backpack and more.

Her product line also has four main colors – natural, stone grey, white and black.

This fabric can be washed over and over. It’s also supported by the nonprofit Forest Stewardship Council. They love it because they say it doesn’t damage the rain forest.

Kane came up with the idea for her business around the holidays a couple years ago. Her family’s tradition is to exchange homemade gifts, and her gift turned into an actual business when she launched her online website about a year and a half ago. She sells her bags directly from the website.

And if you’re wondering where the name comes from…

“So, the name of the company is i.e. washable paper goods, but I spell my name Stacie with an i-e,” said Kane. She also explained that “ie” is the Latin word for “that is” and uses that for her brand, as well. “And so, I thought, well, that’s kind of cool because when you’re, you know, customizing a bag for somebody, that is their bag. And that is theirs. That is them.”

Shop the selection of eco-friendly bags at iethatis.com and follow her on Instagram to stay updated.