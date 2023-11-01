Imo’s launches new app with new features for 2023

ST. LOUIS — Since first opening their doors in 1964, the Imo family has welcomed generations of customers to Imo’s Pizza locations across the bi-state area. Today, Imo’s Pizza is proudly served in 99 locations in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. Additionally, Imo’s Pizza products – consisting of more than 17 different items, including frozen pizzas, sauces, dressings, marinades, pizza crusts and provel cheese products – are available at participating grocery chains in the greater St. Louis area. Imo’s has earned a solid reputation and loyal following through its commitment to maintaining the highest level of quality in all of its restaurants, as well as in the grocery stores that carry its products. This quality starts with ingredients. From fresh ground meats and the Imo family’s homemade sauce to delicious vegetables and full strips of bacon, every topping that covers its crispy, edge-to-edge St. Louis-style pizza is of the highest quality.