Imo’s Pizza partners with Stray Rescue to cover adoption fees for the month of June

Dogs and cats over 6 months old will have their adoption fee of $100 paid for, courtesy of Imo’s.

ST. LOUIS — Stray Rescue of St. Louis is constantly rescuing animals in need, and the shelter is currently full.

So many adorable dogs and cats are looking for their forever homes, and Imo’s Pizza wants to help.

For the fifth year in a row, Imo’s is stepping up. They will be covering adoption fees for the month of June 2021. Dogs and cats over 6 months old will have their adoption fee of $100 paid for, courtesy of Imo’s.

But it doesn’t stop there. To thank you for adopting, Imo’s is also donating a $20 gift card to get a pizza on the house.

More than 174 adult dogs and cats were adopted to loving families during the Imo’s Pizza partnership with Stray Rescue. They hope to make that happen again this year!

For more information about adopting a furry friend, visit strayrescue.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.