Say “I love you” this Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped Imo’s Pizza

ST. LOUIS — This is a big week for pizza.

Today is National Pizza Day. Sunday is the big game. And Monday is Valentine’s Day.

Yes, Valentine’s Day is a popular day for pizza when it comes in the shape of a heart from Imo’s!

Right now, you can also try the limited-edition Great Tastes Box – a date night-ready pizza and three other favorites all for $26.99.

For more information, visit imospizza.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.