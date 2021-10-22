Imo’s is giving a lucky winner the chance to win free pizza for a year

ST. LOUIS — If you love the square beyond compare, then you will love this celebration - or ‘Square-A-Bration’ – for National Pizza Month.
Part of the celebration is to give away free Imo’s pizza for a year to one lucky winner.
“All you need to do is hop on social media, tell us what you love, post a photo, share something, like something, and you’ll be entered into the contest to win pizza for a year,” said Kelly Imo of Imo’s Pizza.
Lots of exciting things are happening at Imo’s. Pumpkin Spice CinnImos are back for a limited time. It’s Imo’s Pizza’s take on the beloved spice.
Between National Pizza Month and Pumpkin Spice CinnImos, there is a lot to celebrate at Imo’s.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.