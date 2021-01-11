In the market for new windows or siding? Call Lakeside Renovation and Design

Family owned and operated company Lakeside Renovation & Design is an employee based company with a lot of in-house skilled carpenters and craftsmen. They perform work on installing windows, siding and even carpentry projects. busy on the job- installing new windows and siding on this home.
As many know, St. Louis weather isn't typical.
Lakeside Renovation & Design is used to fielding a lot of these types of phones calls this time of year.
From big projects to smaller ones, they do it all.
For more information, visit lakesiderenovationanddesign.com or call (636) 978-5000.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.