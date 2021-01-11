In the market for new windows or siding? Call Lakeside Renovation and Design

When the weather gets cool and your heater is working overtime, you might be in the market for new windows or siding to protect your home.

Family owned and operated company Lakeside Renovation & Design is an employee based company with a lot of in-house skilled carpenters and craftsmen. They perform work on installing windows, siding and even carpentry projects. busy on the job- installing new windows and siding on this home.

As many know, St. Louis weather isn't typical.

Lakeside Renovation & Design is used to fielding a lot of these types of phones calls this time of year.

From big projects to smaller ones, they do it all.

For more information, visit lakesiderenovationanddesign.com or call (636) 978-5000.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.