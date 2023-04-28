After incubating a rock, Murphy the bald eagle becomes a foster dad

It only seemed like fate that this father could finally have a child of his own.

ST. LOUIS — “Sometimes Eagle and other birds of prey go through this nesting behavior,” says Roger Holloway, Executive Director at World Bird Sanctuary.

At World Bird Sanctuary, Murphy was always known as the eagle with a big heart.

The 31-year-old bird felt the need to parent, so after creating a nest, this dad found himself a baby...well, kind of.

“Found a rock that he would then care for,” says Holloway.

A rock baby! The staff of WBS watched as Murphy became protective of his rock baby. But, it was not long until Murphy's dad skills really did come in handy! On April 2nd, an orphaned eaglet, just around 1 week old, was brought to World Bird Sanctuary following a nest blown in a storm!

So, it only seemed like fate that this father could finally have a child of his own.

As Murphy bonds and teaches the eaglet, the hope is that the baby can grow up, healthy and prepared to be released into the wild.

“The babies imprint on their own kind, very easily very naturally,” says Holloway.

It really is fate. For the foster dad, it is about raising a child to do what he couldn’t. Murphy was brought to the sanctuary many years ago with a broken leg, intended to be fixed then released. But, after breaking a wing at the release site, the eagle became a permanent resident. Now, he is doing what he always intended, but for his little one. Because after all, all a father can do is hope for a better world for their child.