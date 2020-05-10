Vaccinate STL encourages everyone to get their flu shot this year

It is always good to get a flu shot, but it is especially important this year.

ST. LOUIS — Vaccinate STL is a program aiming to get everyone to roll up their sleeves as we enter flu season. The regional health systems BJC, Mercy, SSM, and St. Luke’s are working together as a team to encourage you to get your flu shot! Infectious Disease physician with SSM Hospital System, Dr. Mano Patri is here to tell us more.

Dr. Patri tells us that it is recommended for anyone over the age of 6 months to get a flu shot. She even tells us that the flu shot is safe for pregnant women and people over the age of 65. You can visit CDC.gov to see studies that show there is a lot of safety with the vaccine. Especially with pregnant women, it protects mom as well as the baby. Those antibodies last even after delivery. People over the age of 65 are at risk for developing complications of influenza, so flu shots are recommended for this demographic as well.

For kids, Dr. Patri explains that children under the age of 5, and more specifically under the age of 2, have a higher risk of complications due to influenza. With children being back in school, there are a lot of germs being passed back and forth. The flu shot is an extra way to protect children.

Dr. Patri says that the flu shot is important every year, but this year especially because influenza and COVID-19 have a lot of symptoms in common. So, the goal is to protect the population from things that are preventable.

The best time to get a flu shot is before the end of October, but anytime is really a good time.

Learn more on vaccinateSTL.org.

