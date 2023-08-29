x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Show Me St. Louis

Inn From 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament helps women who've been incarcerated

Women face many obstacles after prison. The major issues that women face after release from prison are re-establishing a home & family life, and much more.

More Videos

ST. LOUIS — Women face many obstacles after prison. The major issues that women face after release from prison are re-establishing a home & family life, regaining legal and physical custody of their children, affordable housing, employment and meeting other basic needs. Although only 7% of the population is female, the amount of women incarcerated has risen almost 700% since the 1980s. Inn From The Storm is committed to supporting the women coming home in our community with supportive services.

Sunday, September 3, 2023 7:00 am Registration 8:00 am Shotgun Starts.

Eagle Springs Golf Tournament 2575 Redman Rd Florissant, MO 63136.

Before You Leave, Check This Out