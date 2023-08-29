Inn From 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament helps women who've been incarcerated

ST. LOUIS — Women face many obstacles after prison. The major issues that women face after release from prison are re-establishing a home & family life, regaining legal and physical custody of their children, affordable housing, employment and meeting other basic needs. Although only 7% of the population is female, the amount of women incarcerated has risen almost 700% since the 1980s. Inn From The Storm is committed to supporting the women coming home in our community with supportive services.