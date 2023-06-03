Celebrate International Women's Day with yoga and shopping!

ST. LOUIS — Celebrate International Woman’s Day with movement and shopping!
Babes in Business STL is hosting a yoga and night market alongside Lululemon on Wednesday, March 8th at 5 p.m. at the Garage. The free yoga class will be ay 5 p.m. followed by shopping with all women owned businesses.
Yoga instructor, Andrea Cox joined Mary in studio to share a meditation tip. Andrea will be teaching the class at 5 p.m. You can also take her classes at the Collective STL. Learn further information theCollectiveSTL.org.