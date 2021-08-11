iRestore STL specializes in storm damage repair

If it’s wind, hail, or anything in between, iRestore STL can help

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of roofing companies out there, but this company sets out to be different. This business wants to be better than the standard.

Whether it’s hail, wind, or anything in between, iRestore STL specializes in storm damage roof repair.

Phone calls happen at all hours, and after a storm rolled through at a customer’s home, iRestore STL arrived the same day. Another customer noticed hail damage, and they came out that day and told them what they found, told them to call their insurance and that they’d take it from there.

Now, both customers recommend iRestore STL, and the company has earned the respect of customers and employees.

For more information, call (618) 641-9533 or visit irestorestl.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.