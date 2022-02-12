It’s a Miracle on Indiana Ave: Small Change transforms into ‘Miracle STL’ holiday pop-up

Small Change cocktail bar sure has decked the halls! This festive pop-up claims to get even the grouchiest of grinches in the holiday spirit.

ST. LOUIS - It’s a miracle on Indiana Avenue! Small Change cocktail bar has transformed into the very merry holiday themed pop-up, Miracle STL.

Dana DiPiazza took Show Me St. Louis viewers on a tour of the temporary tinsel-tavern Friday morning along with owner, Jamie Kilgore.

Jamie says her love for Christmas led her to decking the halls from floor to ceiling back in 2016 and she has kept the tradition going ever since.

Inside, you’ll find ornaments galore, plenty of candy canes, countless Christmas trees and on-theme cocktails.

Miracle STL is one of the top insta-famous pop-ups in the Lou. With a menu that provides some of the greatest picture perfect moments, you can sip from a wild variety of glasses and mugs, including a santa hat wearing t-rex. The glassware is available for purchase starting at $11. Click here to browse.

While Small Change doesn’t serve meals, snacking options are available.

For the most elaborate, festive evening under the bright red and green lights, those interested are encouraged to arrive early and snag a spot.

Reservations have already been booked, so attendance is on a first come, first served basis.

Those who already secured a spot paid $5, which Jamie says goes straight to Santa’s Helpers. Since starting the holiday pop-up in ‘16, she says the Small Change team has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity through these fun and festive efforts.

Miracle STL is a 21+ event and is open from 4 pm to 11 pm through December 31st except for Mondays, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Small Change’s “Miracle STL” is located at 2800 Indiana Ave. St. Louis, MO 63118. Guests are encouraged to enter through the tent, which is located on Lynch.