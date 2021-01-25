What you should know about the IUD Paragard

Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen explains the risks involved with Paragard and what legal resources you have if it causes issues.

ST. LOUIS — Health is often top of mind in the first month of the year. Andy Crouppen, from Brown & Crouppen, wants to make sure women are aware of a potential threat to their reproductive health and the legal actions they can take.

Paragard seems like a good option for women needing or wanting an IUD. It is FDA approved, but doctors and patients have discovered a pretty concerning issue when Paragard is removed. Andy explains the great thing about Paragard is that of the 5 IUDs on the market, it is the only one that is hormone free. However, Andy goes on to say that sometimes during removal one or both arms of the IUD can break off. The doctor is then not always able to retrieve it. This is very problematic and could cause more problems later on.

Andy goes on to say that sometimes these issues from the broken IUD have to be resolved with surgery, and even after it is out there could be remaining damage. If you already have a Paragard IUD and you encounter a problem, there is litigation surrounding this and Andy would recommend calling a lawyer to find out what your options are.

Andy reminds women that this is rare and it doesn’t happen all the time, but it is something to consider when talking to your doctor about getting an IUD.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.