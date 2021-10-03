This local company offers non-toxic, long-lasting nail wraps

The nail wraps won’t damage your nails or your bank account.

ST. LOUIS — One local woman is on a mission to make self-care accessible.

Gabe Mueller created Ivy & Ash. It’s a nail wrap company that offers fun little works of art you wear right on your fingers. The nail wraps won’t damage your nails or your bank account.

These are easy to apply, non-toxic and long-lasting. She sells dozens of designs with a wide array of colors and patterns to match your style. Unlike regular nail polish, it won’t chip right away, and you don’t have to wait for it to dry.

Check out some of her designs on Facebook and Instagram. For more information and to shop the collection, visit shopivyandash.com.