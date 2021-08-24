Family-owned salsa business created during quarantine

Jack’s Salsa currently has three flavors to choose from.

ST. LOUIS — The football season is already kicking off, and many fans enjoy a good chip and salsa dip combination to compliment a game.

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson tried out a salsa from a new family-owned salsa business.

Jack’s Salsa was a quarantine creation the family came up with in their kitchen. There are currently three flavors available.

Jack’s Salsa can typically be found at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market.