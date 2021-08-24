Family-owned salsa business created during quarantine

ST. LOUIS — The football season is already kicking off, and many fans enjoy a good chip and salsa dip combination to compliment a game.
Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson tried out a salsa from a new family-owned salsa business.
Jack’s Salsa was a quarantine creation the family came up with in their kitchen. There are currently three flavors available.
Jack’s Salsa can typically be found at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market.
For more information, call (314) 479-9400, or visit jackssalsa.com to place an order.