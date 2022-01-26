Have you ever wanted to own your very own historical cave? Well, here’s your chance

Jacob’s Cave is located north of Lake of the Ozarks

VERSAILLES, Mo. — If you have ever wanted to own a historical cave, this could be your chance!

It’s not your typical cave, though: it’s being sold with a 4-bed and 2.5-bath residence.

Imagine this: 223 acres of large open space with a well-kept dirt road, large work shed, and a gift shop all located on the property.

It’s located north of Lake of the Ozarks. The mile-long cave system is known as Jacob’s Cave. You can find it at 23114 Highway Tt in Versailles, Missouri.

Starting price is $3.4 million.