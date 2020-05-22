JAN-PRO can help keep your workplace clean

ST. LOUIS — Since 1991, JAN-PRO has paved the way in commercial cleaning. Director of Operations Rob talked with Courtney about how JAN-PRO can keep your office clean and safe, especially now.
Rob explains that JAN-PRO has a written guarantee behind their service. They are able to back that up with innovative and leading technology. JAN-PRO also tries to build relationships with their clients so that if something would happen, there is continuity in how to move forward.
In regard to handling COVID-19, Jan Pro uses hospital grade disinfectants in all of their facilities. This is not a new thing for them though, as they have always used it. There is also protocol for JAN-PRO staff to ensure they are taking health screenings before they go to work.
Rob then tells us about the proprietary technology JAN-PRO has called Enviroshield. It is a product that can adhere to many surfaces, it is safe, and it can catch everything from blinds to couches to computer screens. This results in 100% coverage of a facility in a short amount of time. They also have products that help prevent contamination on surfaces from one person to the next.
Learn more at jan-pro.com/stlouis or call 314-989-9997.
More from Show Me St. Louis:
RELATED: Weekends Only is open!