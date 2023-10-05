Jesus Christ Superstar is playing at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis

The cast joins Mary in studio to share about the production.

Example video title will go here for this video

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre May 9-21. Wednesday morning, the cast joined Mary in studio to share about the production.

The 2017 Olivier awarding-winning production from Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre is on sale now by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or by visiting MetroTix.com. Ticket prices start at $25. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing.

Performances of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Fabulous Fox run May 9-21. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m., Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. There will be an evening performance on Sunday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Thursday, May 18 at 1:00 p.m.