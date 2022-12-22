The hidden gem in South St. Louis is a must-visit!

ST. LOUIS — Jewels on Hampton is a hidden gem in South St. Louis where you are bound to knock those items off your Holiday list.

Customers can find everything from custom jewelry, diamonds, precious jewels, rare currency, even collectibles and antiques.

This unique shop doubles as full-service fine jewelry store with a custom design team on hand to create your next piece of jewelry.

The store also buys and pays some of the highest prices for your gold, silver, jewelry, gems, fine watches and even coins.

It’s safe to say Jewels on Hampton has something for everyone on your holiday list.

And if you’re stuck on finding that perfect present, something is sure to jump out at you.

Jewels on Hampton is located at 4506 Hampton Ave.

For further information, give them a call at (314) 752-5000 or visit jewelsonhampton.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.