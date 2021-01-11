Jim Butler Auto Group teams up with the Urban League to give away brand-new 2022 Chevy Equinox

Jim Butler Chevy donates new car to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination in partnership with The Urban League; a winner will be drawn on November 23.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. and Jim Butler Auto Group are partnering to help increase COVID-19 vaccination rates as flu season arrives. The Urban League is sponsoring a Thanksgiving Vaccination Drive from now through November 22, 2021. Lucky winners will receive a 2022 Chevy Equinox donated by Jim Butler Auto Group as the grand prize. The winners will be drawn November 23, 2021 as part of the Urban League’s annual Thanksgiving Holiday food distribution event.

To be eligible, participants must receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating vaccination event between September 15 and November 22, 2021. Participants must be 18 years old or older to enter and may only enter once.

Full sweepstakes rules along with participating vaccination event sites can be found on the Jim Butler and Urban League websites. Qualifying vaccination events include Urban League sites and St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force sites (including BJC) and Mercy.) Additional sites will be added to the Urban League official vaccine event page throughout the fall.

“The Urban League, through our Division of Public Safety and partnerships with the Missouri National Guard and others, has vaccinated more than 40,000 individuals across the region,” said Michael P. McMillan, President and CEO of the Urban League. “Yet, despite our efforts vaccination rates are still below optimum, especially in areas with vulnerable populations. This vaccination drive with Jim Butler is one more tool in our arsenal to help increase rates.”

“Together, we can drive the vaccination rate in the St. Louis area to 80%. This is a pivotal time for the community in our fight against COVID-19,” said Brad M. Sowers, president of the Jim Butler Auto Group. “While incentives may have more appeal for some people than for others, we hope to do our part to make an impact in the vaccination rate in and around St. Louis.”

The Urban League launched a community-based effort to help increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in August. The vaccination events are organized through the League’s Department of Public Safety in partnership with Visionary Vaccinations & Health Services and The St. Louis Public Schools. Moderna, Pfizer, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

Events are held Monday through Friday 11am to 7pm at: