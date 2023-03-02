Jim Butler Auto Group’s 'Good Taste' Campaign a success

ST. LOUIS — In an effort to give back to the community and combat food insecurity, Jim Butler Auto Group celebrates Successful ‘Good Taste’ fundraiser.
During the months of November & December the Powerhouse automotive dealer set a goal of raising $100,000.00 and collecting 4,500 pounds of food for Operation Food Search and The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri
To learn more, click here.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.