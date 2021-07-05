Joe's Market Basket celebrates 50 years!

Get all your landscape material from start to finish.

ILLINOIS, USA — Joe's Market Basket has everything from hanging baskets to palm trees. They can also help you find a gift for mom even if she doesn't have a green thumb.

This is Joe's Market Basket's 50th year in business, and it is a family-owned landscape and garden center. The business started in Edwardsville, Illinois, and they not have 5 locations. You can find all of the landscape materials you need here from the start of your project to the finishing touches.

This Sunday, May 9th, is Mother's Day and Joe's Market Basket is stocked and ready! They have any kind of planter, flower, and tree you can think of for mom. The roses are blooming just in time this year, and right now they have a large selection of palm trees. There are other gift and outdoor ideas as well like wind chimes and bird baths.

Visit one of their locations in Edwardsville, O'Fallon, Godfrey or Troy, Illinois or in St. Peters, Missouri. Learn more at joesmarketbasket.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.