Joe’s Market Basket is the place to get your Christmas tree

Have some fun spinning your tree when you pick it out at Joe’s Market Basket.

O'FALLON, Ill. — Are you someone who loves a real Christmas tree? We found a spot where you can find dozens of shapes and sizes of real trees this holiday season.

At Joe’s Market Basket in O’Fallon, IL, you can enjoy a covered shopping experience for your holiday trees and more. They make picking out a Christmas tree a memorable experience at all five of their locations. The trees hang from the ceiling, so you can literally take it for a spin!

Fresh cut trees are in high demand this year along with real décor like wreaths. Joe’s Market Basket also sells crosses and grave blankets.

You can shop for your home, or shop for gifts. They have everything from wind chimes to succulents and more. If you buy a $50 gift card, you will get a $10 gift card free!

Christmas trees are available at all 5 locations: Edwardsville, O’Fallon, Godfrey, and Troy, IL and St. Peters, MO. Learn more at joesmarketbasket.com.

