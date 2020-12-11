x
Local musician John Henry releasing new record tomorrow at The Pageant

ST. LOUIS — In an effort to support local musicians, Show Me St. Louis has been playing their music videos on the show during the pandemic.

Singer and songwriter John Henry is releasing his new record tomorrow, November 12 at The Pageant. So, Show Me St. Louis aired his newest single “Work” on the show this morning.

The show at The Pageant is limited capacity with reserved seating and safety protocols. It begins at 8 p.m.

For more information on John Henry and his show tomorrow with The Sleepy Rubies, visit johnhenrymusic.net.

