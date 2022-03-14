Johnson Family Workshop moves into first retail space

Popular home décor business now has products at RF Home Co.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A popular home décor business that operates out of a Florissant basement is now part of RF Home Co. in Kirkwood. Johnson Family Workshop gained popularity at the beginning of the pandemic with its homemade wood signs, stovetop covers, and more. Now, three years into business, the husband and wife team is excited to announce their products are available at a retail shop.

Don Johnson said, “The most popular is our stovetop cover. Since we started doing those, we make a ton of them a month.”

Their wood products featuring humorous sayings make the prefect housewarming gift.

Referring to the stovetop covers, Erica Johnson said, “It covers up a mess, and it just looks beautiful. And when you’re done cooking, put it on top of your stove, and it makes the house look beautiful.”

Another item that customers can’t get enough of is the Solo Cup Holder, complete with room for a marker.

Erica said, “We have a lot of party type stuff. We don’t believe in wasting alcohol. We want people to mark their cup so they know which cup to go back to.”