A joy-themed store in Des Peres

This is the second year for the JOY FM store

DES PERES, Mo. — Joy is everywhere in this shop – on t-shirts, coffee mugs, hats, onesies and more.

You might know Sandy Brown from 99.1 JOY FM. She is both on-air and the president of the radio station.

JOY FM plays Christian music 24/7, and this is the second year for the merchandise store. Another item in the shop is a devotional journal written by Sandy. She did this in 2020, and it was such a hit that she wrote a new one this year.

The JOY FM store is located at 13358 Manchester Road in Des Peres. Shop today in store or online at joyfmonline.org. For more information, call (314) 909-8569.

