Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre today through April 25

Show Me St. Louis checked in with Safari Sarah to see what visitors can expect.

ST. LOUIS — Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit. It kicks off at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre today.

This morning, Show Me St. Louis checked in with Safari Sarah from the parking lot where it is taking place to show us what visitors can expect.

The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru experience begins today, April 9, and runs through Sunday, April 25. Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre is located at 14141 Riverport Drive in Maryland Heights.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost is $49 per vehicle. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jurassicquest.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.