Jurassic World Live Tour Coming to St. Louis

Before 'Jurassic World Live' makes it way to the Enterprise Center, Malik Wilson, got a behind-the-scenes exclusive of the show in Columbus, Ohio.

ST. LOUIS — In just a couple of weeks on December 16-18, dinosaurs will come to life in St. Louis during the Jurassic World Live Tour.

Show Me St. Louis' own, Malik Wilson had the opportunity to check out the show in advance in Columbus, Ohio.

If you do plan on checking out the show when it comes to St. Louis your trip to Isla Nublar will take a terrifying, unexpected turn when Indominus Rex escapes and causes chaos in the park.

You'll be able to join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops and the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Show Me St. Louis is currently giving away a family-four pack of tickets on our Facebook page.

Two winners will be chosen.

Head to our Facebook and enter to win!