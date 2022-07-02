Just Dancing Studio St. Louis offering special Valentine’s Day promotion

Intro lesson, 2x follow-up private lessons, 6x drop-in group classes, and 2x practice parties all for $250

ST. LOUIS — If you are looking for a great experience for Valentine’s Day for you and your loved one, this could be it.

Show Me St. Louis’ Dana Dean and Malik Wilson visited Just Dancing Studio St. Louis for the second time. This time, they learned the nightclub two step and had so much fun.

You can enjoy the fun, too, with the great Valentine’s Day special the studio has going on. Get an intro lesson, 2x follow-up private lessons, 6x drop-in group classes, and 2x practice parties all for $250 for individuals or couples. That is over 20% off in savings.

Just Dancing Studio is located at 236 Old Meramec Station Road. For more information, call (636) 227-7202 or visit justdancingstudio.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.