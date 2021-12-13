Show Me St. Louis’ Dana Dean and Malik Wilson learn the rumba

ST. LOUIS — It’s Movin’ Monday, and Dana Dean and Malik Wilson have been getting into Instagram reels and TikTok dances lately.

They introduced a new one today but in a different style this time – ballroom dancing!

They learned how to do the rumba at Just Dancing Studio St. Louis.

Just Dancing Studio St. Louis is located at 236 Old Meramec Station Rd. Right now, you can get an intro lesson, two follow-up lessons, a group class series, and party for $250.

For more information, call (636) 227-7202 or visit justdancingstudio.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.