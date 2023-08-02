Chilled Designs' custom beverage tubs are the perfect game day addition

Chilled Designs' tubs can be used for gift baskets, dog toys, or of course, keeping things cool.

ST. LOUIS — Chilled Designs is an ecommerce retail store. They personalize in their own custom designed beverage tubs that are manufactured through their in-house brand, BREKX. In addition, they sell branded products to their corporate customers.

Wednesday morning, sales manager, Julie Millburg, joined Mary in studio to share about the different uses for their beverage tubs. She explains tubs can be used for gift baskets, dog toys, or of course, keeping things cool. You can learn further information at chilled-designs.com..