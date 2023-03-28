Keke Kids Offering Grab and Go Baskets to Keep Kids Engaged

Local, Mother-Owned business provides entertainment anywhere, anytime, all in one place

Keke Kid is a company with grab-and-go bags that engages children ages 3-6 with educational and fun activities anywhere, anytime, all in one place. Tuesday morning, founder, Jenn Mariani, joined Mary in studio to share more about her business. She explains their goal is to provide parents with an easy way to entertain their children, while ensuring their children are learning important skills with each activity.

The initial Keke Bag comes with 4 pouches, filled with 4 different activities that target different emerging skills. Keke bags come in either blue, pink or red colors, with the corresponding pouch colors to match. Wanting to mix things up? They offer a pouch subscription service that delivers 3 new pouches, plus 1 loose creative every 12 weeks to keep the contents of the bag fresh and kids engaged.