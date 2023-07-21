Kendall Davidson to perform at City Winery

ST. LOUIS — Throughout the course of his musical career, Kendall Davidson has won over the hearts ofmusic lovers from all walks of life. Kendall started his music career at age 14 right in his own backyard of St. Louis, with a drive to change his community and those around him.



Today, Davidson is recognized as a poet, music producer, filmmaker and rapper. His music interpreting different genres: jazz, soul, alternative and hip-hop.



Kendall’s debut full album, “Somewhere In Between” released in April 2023 and has been streamed over 10k times and counting!