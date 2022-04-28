Kennelwood Inspiration Studio at BAR K opens

Show Me St. Louis' Dana DiPiazza was live there this morning to show us around.

A dog-friendly entertainment facility opened its new space in The Grove neighborhood last year. It recently opened a new addition.

Kennelwood Inspiration Studio at Bar K is an art-filled space where pets and their human friends can host special events and parties. Imagine a birthday party for your friends and family and their furry friends all in one space.

The space also offers access to Bar K indoor and outdoor play yards.

Kennelwood's Inspiration Studio at Bar K can also be used for corporate meetings or even an event space.

A cool feature the space offers is augmented reality (AR) games. So bring your smart phone and enjoy the fun imbedded in the Inspiration Studio artworks.

Bar K also features Stay! at Bar K, which is Kennelwood’s onsite daycare, training and grooming facility.