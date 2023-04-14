Kick off summer with STL’s healthiest happy hour, the 2023 Biz Dash 5k

8th Annual Biz Dash being held on May 25th

Alright runners, lace up your shoes! It is time for the 8th annual Biz Dash! Produced by the St. Louis Sports Commission, the Biz Dash 5k brings St. Louis businesses and their employees together to celebrate our community, build team camaraderie and promote a healthy lifestyle.

This year, runners will take the start line on May 25th.

Created in 2016, the event is designed as a Thursday night happy hour wrapped around a 5k! All levels of runners and walkers are encouraged to mingle and enjoy st. Louis's healthiest happy hour as you take in the sights of downtown! Runners also can enjoy the spire team village where you will find music, food, drinks and more! It is a chance for the entire St. Louis region to come together, and celebrate our community.

Learn more and register at stlbizdash.com.

