Kick start your healing journey with Golden Door

ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, Show Me continued our health and wellness coverage with a visit from Golden Door. Acupuncturist and owner, Olivia Bracken, explains Golden Door is a female owned healing collective in Brentwood. The vision behind Golden Door started with her own healing journey and has expanded from there. She says they are a “one-stop shop” that someone could call with a health issue, and they could get some answers or help.