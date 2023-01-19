Kick start your healing journey with Golden Door

ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, Show Me continued our health and wellness coverage with a visit from Golden Door. Acupuncturist and owner, Olivia Bracken, explains Golden Door is a female owned healing collective in Brentwood. The vision behind Golden Door started with her own healing journey and has expanded from there. She says they are a “one-stop shop” that someone could call with a health issue, and they could get some answers or help.
Golden Door treats hormones and fertility, auto immune issues, pain, skin issues and mental emotional stress. Golden Door offers acupuncture, massage- deep, lymphatic and Thai Massage, Cupping, Facials-natural products and sculpt and tone facials, Counseling, Energy Work-Shaman and Lightworker. Couples Massages are also available in February.
You can learn further information at goldendoorstl.com.