Local nonprofit launches ‘Couch Series’ to continue to bring music therapy to young cancer patients

Kids Rock Cancer hasn’t let physical distance keep their music therapists from connecting with hospitalized children.

ST. LOUIS — Isolation can be hard, and those with cancer are not able to see many of their loved ones face-to-face because of COVID-19.

The organization’s ‘Couch Series’ has helped bring joyful therapy to children with cancer and sickle cell disease.

Check out the Couch Series and see the brand-new studio on the Kids Rock Cancer Facebook page. For more information, visit kidsrockcancer.org.