KidSmart's Light Up Learning Season continues through January

The non-profit is working to meet the needs of the new year, collecting donations of the most essential school supplies.

ST. LOUIS — The New Year is a time of need for students in high poverty communities. Most of their school supplies have been used and they will need replenishment of the tools they need to succeed for the second half of the school year.

KidSmart has been working to fill this need for over 20 years, serving more than 90,000 St. Louis Students and 4,000 Classrooms.

Their Light Up Learning Season began in November and continues through January.

Some of the most essential school supplies being donated include paper, pencils, markers, glue, and crayons. Thousands of literature books are also being provided for the classrooms.

How can you help? KidSmart is in need of the gift of time or financial/donation gifts. For further information visit, kidsmartstl.org.

