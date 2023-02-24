'Kitchen Clayton' brings four restaurants under one roof

ST. LOUIS — Kitchen Clayton is your go-to Mexican restaurant in Clayton, MO. When you enter their restaurant they will care for you with excellent customer service and delectable authentic Mexican food.

With years of experience in the industry, they're well-known for their dishes, but everything on the menu is just as delicious.

They have a variety of choices, from sandwiches to pizza. Their chefs are passionate about their work and specialize in creating unique dishes that will tease your taste buds. They strive to ensure that each guest experiences the highest level of hospitality during their visit at their Mexican restaurant. You can be confident that their menu is healthy and freshly made to order.