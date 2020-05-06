Getting to know Billy & Judi

Check out the voices behind one of Show Me St. Louis' newest segments on entertainment news.

ST. LOUIS — We have some familiar voices joining our show every Friday to give us some entertainment news here in St. Louis. Billy Greenwood, one half of The Billy & Judi Show on 103.3 KLOU on iHeart Radio is here to tell us more.

Just like on the radio, the conversations with Billy & Judi on Show Me St. Louis will be unscripted!

Dana and Billy caught up on what it is like having kids at home during quarantine. Billy shares that in his home he has a 4-year-old, a 3-year-old, his mother who is retired, and her parrot all living with him and his wife.

Sare Food brings delicious food right to your door Get a break from cooking and support local chefs without leaving home! ST. LOUIS - If you need a break from cooking, we have just the thing! Delivered right to your door, Sare Food has delicious food prepared by local chefs. All you have to do is heat it up!

Judi is Billy’s on-air partner, and she is on vacation this week. KLOU has the classic hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, but Judi’s background was in country at WIL and Billy came from The Bull. After competing against each other for years, they finally got the chance to work together. Being from Los Angeles, Judi is always up on her entertainment gossip and news.

You can hear The Billy & Judi Show on 103.3 KLOU every morning from 5AM until 10AM. Find out more at klou.com or on their Facebook page.