ST. LOUIS — If you’re a fan of money guru Dave Ramsey, then you likely know the name Rachel Cruze.

She is Ramsey’s daughter, as well as a New York Times best-selling author and financial expert in her own right.

Cruze joined Show Me St. Louis from Nashville to talk about her new book - Know Yourself, Know Your Money. It focuses on taking control of your money decisions and mindset.

For more information and to order the book, visit rachelcruze.com.