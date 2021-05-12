Kolten Wong selling $2M Creve Coeur home

The former Cardinal now plays for the Brewers and is selling his Creve Coeur home.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Major League Baseball player Kolten Wong called St. Louis home for a decade. Now, you can buy the home he's leaving behind.

The former Cardinal now plays for the Brewers and is selling his Creve Coeur home. The home is priced at just under $2 million.

"They unfortunately are leaving St Louis and are putting their house on the market," said Lindsay Bosworth, Boutique Realty partner.

The reverse ranch style home off Spoede Road has 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, and a total of 5,000 square feet of living space.

Nikki Roberts, Boutique Realty agent broker, said, "We don't get reverse ranches very often. It's basically a 1.5 story but flipped.”

The master bedroom is on the main level and the rest of the bedrooms are on the lower level.

“The lower level is an ultimate man cave. Completely tricked out,” said Bosworth.

The lower level was built for entertaining. It includes a bar, wine cellar, and gym. The style is a mix of rustic and modern.

“Reclaimed wood ceilings, curved ceilings. The bar is concrete with LED lights embedded into the concrete,” said Bosworth.

In the backyard, you’ll find a saltwater kidney shaped pool, hot tub, and patio with a fireplace and full kitchen.



“The outside is perfect,” said Bosworth.