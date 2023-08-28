KSHE Klassic Car Show & Concert on September 10th

ST. LOUIS — KSHE on-air talent, Mark Klose, and Musician, Pat Liston, joined Mary in studio to share about the KSHE Klassic Car Show and Concert. The family-friendly event is a full day of classic cars followed by classic rock!
Come to the parking lot at The Factory in Chesterfield on September 10th from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. for a huge classic car show and then stay for the concert inside featuring the Ozark Mountain Daredevils and The Pat Liston Band!
Learn more by visiting here.
