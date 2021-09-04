St. Louis native and soap opera star from Days of our Lives in town to promote his new film

"The Ravine" premieres tonight, along with a meet and greet and autograph signing.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A St. Louis native and soap opera star, who you might recognize from Days of our Lives, has a new film: The Ravine.

The film premieres tonight at B&B Theatres in Wentzville. Kyle Lowder will actually be there, and Show Me St. Louis caught up with him to learn more about what to expect at the meet and greet, photo signing, and premiere.

“I’m so eternally grateful. I’m just a kid from St. Louis. I’m back in St. Louis as we speak – Lake St. Louis. Days of our Lives was the first job I have ever had. I was 19 years old,” said Lowder.

He is back in town to promote his new film. The movie showtime is at 8 p.m. on April 9, but the event begins at 6:45 p.m. Kyle, along with the producers, will be there to sign autographs. One of the producers is the author of the best-selling book the movie is based on. There will then be a Q & A session at 7:45 p.m. just before showtime.