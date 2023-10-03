Kym Whitley, Sherri Shepherd and comic friends performing live in the Lou

Kym Whitley, Sherri Shepherd and friends are hosting a comedy show on Friday, March 10th at The Grandel Theater in Grand Center. Attendees will also be treated to Comedy Central veteran B-Phlat, comedian Andre Lavelle, and a few more of Kym's comic friends.

Kym stars in the new Bounce TV comedy “Act Your Age” (a modern age golden girls). You also know Kym from Curb Your Enthusiasm, Next Friday, Raising Whitley on OWN, and The NAACP Image Award winning podcast "Two Funny Mamas,” which she hosts alongside Sherri Shepherd. Tickets are available at Metrotix.com